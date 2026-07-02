Metro Atlanta "Top 10 Most Wanted" murder suspect now in custody in DeKalb County, sheriff says

A murder suspect who has been on the run since 2023 is now in custody at the DeKalb County Jail, officials say.

Deputies say that 49-year-old Bobby Curry had been on the metro Atlanta area's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.

According to investigators, Curry is accused of killing an Atlanta man in August 2023 and had warrants out for his arrest since October 2023.

On Thursday, authorities announced that the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Criminal Process Fugitive Unit and other personnel took Curry into custody at a home in Ellenwood, Georgia.

"The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office locates and apprehends violent offenders no matter long it takes. This arrest reflects our steadfast commitment to public safety," Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said in a statement.

Curry is now in custody at the DeKalb County Jail without bond on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.