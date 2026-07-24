Metro Atlanta teacher spends her own money to prepare classroom for new school year

While many families are beginning their back-to-school shopping, teachers are also filling carts with supplies for their classrooms often using money from their own paychecks.

Gisselle Velez is preparing for her second year teaching third grade at Hopkins Elementary School. During a recent shopping trip in Chamblee, she picked up copy paper, glue sticks, hand sanitizer and Expo markers — items she says her classroom uses quickly.

"I tend to save about $150 to $200 just to buy those school supplies because there are students that don't have the money to buy school supplies," Velez said. "I want to make sure I have those resources for them."

Velez teaches at a Title I school and said many families are doing everything they can to prepare their children for the school year. She wants to make sure students who arrive without something they need do not feel unprepared.

Her experience reflects a broader trend among educators. The National Education Association says about 94% of public school teachers spend their own money on classroom supplies, with many spending between $500 and $750 each year.

Velez said her motivation is also personal. Growing up, her family sometimes struggled to afford school supplies.

"I used to be in their position when I was growing up," she said. "It was really hard to afford school supplies."

Velez said she wants her classroom to be a safe and supportive place where students can focus on learning instead of worrying about what they do not have.

At checkout, Walmart surprised Velez with a $200 gift card that covered the cost of her purchase.

For Velez, the supplies represent more than items on a shopping list. They are one way she hopes to give students and their families peace of mind as the new school year begins.