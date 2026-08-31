Metro Atlanta rapper sentenced to federal prison for check fraud theft scheme, officials say

A metro Atlanta rapper has been sentenced to years in federal prison as part of a fraud and identity theft scheme that officials say stole thousands of checks worth millions of dollars.

Shamarri Tache Brooks pleaded guilty to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft in May for his part in the scheme. U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia says Brooks had a lengthy rap sheet that included previous arrests and convictions for drug trafficking, weapon possession, battery, and more.

Prosecutors say the 34-year-old Stone Mountain resident, who also went by "Juney Knotzz," ran the scheme from at least January 2022 to November 2025. Officials say Brooks used social media to recruit people with existing bank accounts to deposit checks stolen from the mail that he altered to fit their names. He would often deposit the altered checks at ATMs around the metro Atlanta area while wearing a mask with the words "No Free Sauce" on it.

According to investigators, Brooks also sold tutorials on how to commit check fraud and other financial fraud under the name "Sauce Book" and "SB" as well as selling images of stolen checks known as "slips."

Brooks also promoted and sold tutorials for committing various forms of financial fraud, including check fraud. He sold a collection of these tutorials under the name "Sauce Book" or "SB." Brooks also sold images of stolen checks, referred to as "slips," as a part of his fraud business.

"This defendant built a criminal enterprise around stealing checks, exploiting bank accounts, and teaching others how to commit fraud. His actions put millions of dollars at risk and victimized individuals and financial institutions across our community," said Marlo Graham, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta.

Authorities say Brooks and his associates stole checks with a combined face value of more than $6.5 million, many of which were recovered from his home.

Last week, a judge sentenced Brooks to six years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

The FBI and United States Postal Service Office say some of the best ways to avoid check fraud are to pick up your mail promptly and ask the USPS to hold your mail when you're going out of town.

If you believe you were targeted in a similar scheme, report it to your local police, United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General or the United States Postal Inspection Service.