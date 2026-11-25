Nonprofit organization Sweetwater Mission makes it its mission to ensure no family goes hungry throughout the year, especially for Thanksgiving.

In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, Sweetwater Mission Development Director Debbie Ginocchio said the organization had already given out more than 2,500 turkeys.

Several hundred more were handed out during a free food giveaway on Friday, where families received up to 60 pounds of food.

"It warms my heart to know that these families will get to eat and enjoy Thanksgiving," Ginocchio said. "Especially seeing the smiles on the kids' faces. They're getting turkey, all the sides, and we've got cereal and a bunch of other things that we're giving to them. People just can't afford to buy their groceries still. It's a hard economy right now."

Austell resident Megan Washington said it's great to know there are still organizations and people who care to help others who may find themselves in need.

"It's me and my four children," Washington said. "I have a 14, 12, 4, and a 4-month-[old]. It's hard nowadays. Stuff is going up, gas prices, everything, jobs a little harder to find. $1,500 is about a good little range about how to feed a household full of four children, and that's not including utilities, clothing, rent."

Washington said others who may find themselves in a tough situation should set their pride aside and utilize community resources like Sweetwater Mission, something she said has had a great impact on herself, her family, and her situation.

"You like to do stuff for your children, and you try not to let them see you struggle, so it feels great to be able to cook a meal for them, and they live life like children," Washington said. "When it comes to your check, majority of your money goes to bills, your financials, your well-being of being able to function on your day-to-day, so being able to have the extra help is a wonderful feeling."

Sweetwater Mission is planning to host a coat giveaway in December. More information about the organization can be found here.