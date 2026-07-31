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Metro Atlanta man sentenced to life for deadly shooting outside of DeKalb County pub

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Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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A Tucker man has been sentenced to life in prison for the deadly shooting of a man at a DeKalb County pub in 2023.

On Wedneday, a jury found 28-year-old Quinterius Sutton guilty of two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm.

According to prosecutors, the charges stem from a shooting on Aug. 23, 2023, at a pub on the 3200 block of Tucker Norcross Road. Officers arrived at the scene that night to find 21-year-old Trevor Stephenson shot multiple times. Stephenson was not able to survive his injuries.

Officers identified Sutton as the gunman in the case and took him in for questioning. Prosecutors say Sutton admitted to shooting Stephenson, but said it was in self-defense after the victim shot at him. However, investigators said that all the bullet casings recovered at the scene were from the same weapon, meaning Stephenson never fired at Sutton.

Following the jury's verdict, a judge sentenced Sutton to life with the possibility of parole, plus 15 years.

This is Sutton's second life sentence. Officials say he previously was sentenced to life earlier this summer after pleading guilty to the 2024 killing of 23-year-old Anderson Adonay-Perdomo at a Chamblee gas station.

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