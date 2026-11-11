Metro Atlanta honors veterans with ceremonies, a parade and a time capsule burial

Communities across metro Atlanta are honoring those who served in the U.S. military with Veterans Day ceremonies and a parade.

Acworth: A ceremony will be held at the Acworth Community Center from 2 to 3 p.m.

A ceremony will be held at the Acworth Community Center from 2 to 3 p.m. Atlanta: The Atlanta History Center will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m.

The Atlanta History Center will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. Dunwoody: A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Plaza.

A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Plaza. Gwinnett County: A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.

A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center. Marietta: A parade will start at 10:40 a.m. near Roswell Street Baptist Church and end at Marietta Square.

A parade will start at 10:40 a.m. near Roswell Street Baptist Church and end at Marietta Square. Norcross: A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park.

A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park. Smyrna: A ceremony and time capsule burial will take place at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

CBS News Atlanta

Support for veterans year-round

The Wounded Warrior Project is reminding veterans that support is available year-round. The nonprofit works to prevent suicide and homelessness among veterans and helps those with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I think the transition from military service to the civilian world is a very confusing time," said Lindsey Gray of the Wounded Warrior Project. She said finding a community where veterans feel supported can make a difference.

The organization offers events and opportunities for veterans to connect each month.

"I was inspired to support our military and veteran community because of my friends and family who have served," Gray said. "I was not in the military but saw many of the challenges they faced when they came home or while they were still serving."

To volunteer or get involved, visit the Wounded Warrior Project website.