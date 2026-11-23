As families prepare for Thanksgiving, many are feeling the impact of higher grocery prices. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10 people is $58.63 this year, up more than 6% compared to 2025.

Local organizations are stepping up in the area to help. At Creel Park in South Fulton on Monday, nonprofit Facts to Thrive distributed free hams to families ahead of the holiday. The organization says it was able to provide the assistance after receiving a $25,000 grant from the City of South Fulton to address food insecurity.

One recipient, Latoya Roberts, said the giveaway came at a critical time for her family.

"You never know what someone is going through," Roberts said.

Roberts, a single and disabled mother raising twins, said she recently lost benefits and is facing added challenges this holiday season.

"It is definitely a great deal for me because I do have two autistic twins on the spectrum, and I am retired and I am actually one of the recipients who recently actually lost her food stamps," she explained.

Latoya Roberts, a mother of two, said that the free ham would help ease the burden of buying a Thanksgiving meal. CBS News Atlanta

She said the free ham will help relieve some of the financial burden and stress that often comes with preparing a holiday meal.

"It will actually help me. I won't stress as much anymore about what food I am putting on the table, and my daughter's favorite food is ham. Yeah, she is going to be happy."

Beyond the giveaway in South Fulton, several organizations across metro Atlanta are hosting Thanksgiving food distributions and turkey giveaways this week for families in need: