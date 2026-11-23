Metro Atlanta groups aim to help families struggling with rising food prices for Thanksgiving
As families prepare for Thanksgiving, many are feeling the impact of higher grocery prices. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10 people is $58.63 this year, up more than 6% compared to 2025.
Local organizations are stepping up in the area to help. At Creel Park in South Fulton on Monday, nonprofit Facts to Thrive distributed free hams to families ahead of the holiday. The organization says it was able to provide the assistance after receiving a $25,000 grant from the City of South Fulton to address food insecurity.
One recipient, Latoya Roberts, said the giveaway came at a critical time for her family.
"You never know what someone is going through," Roberts said.
Roberts, a single and disabled mother raising twins, said she recently lost benefits and is facing added challenges this holiday season.
"It is definitely a great deal for me because I do have two autistic twins on the spectrum, and I am retired and I am actually one of the recipients who recently actually lost her food stamps," she explained.
She said the free ham will help relieve some of the financial burden and stress that often comes with preparing a holiday meal.
"It will actually help me. I won't stress as much anymore about what food I am putting on the table, and my daughter's favorite food is ham. Yeah, she is going to be happy."
Beyond the giveaway in South Fulton, several organizations across metro Atlanta are hosting Thanksgiving food distributions and turkey giveaways this week for families in need:
- Emmaus House Thanksgiving at Home: Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 27 Haygood Ave. SW in Atlanta.
- Fulton County Board of Health's "A Day of Thanks" Turkey Giveaway: Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (line opens at 10:30 a.m.) at Oak Hill Child, Adolescent, and Family Center, 2805 Metropolitan Parkway SW. The giveaway is held in partnership with Peach State Health Plan and is available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
- The Nagel Law Firm Turkey Drive: Nov. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 6464 Savoy Drive in Riverdale, offering evening turkey distribution for families who may not be able to attend daytime events.