Metro Atlanta family family sues Grady EMS for millions, saying delayed response led to teen's death

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and a team of attorneys announced a multimillion-dollar lawsuit Friday against Grady Hospital Corporation and Grady EMS on behalf of the family of 15-year-old Mandy Sylvester, alleging that delays in ambulance service contributed to the teenager's death following a medical emergency at volleyball practice.

According to the attorneys, Sylvester suffered a medical crisis during volleyball practice in December 2024. The lawsuit alleges that despite a 911 call requesting an ambulance, none was available to respond.

Attorneys claim Sylvester's mother, Barbara Sylvester, was ultimately forced to drive her daughter to the hospital herself while the teen experienced seizures and other medical complications en route.

"Mandy deserved a chance," Crump said during a news conference announcing the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Grady EMS was operating at "level zero" — meaning no ambulances were available — when the first request for transport was made at approximately 6:09 p.m. Attorneys allege callers were not informed of the shortage until a second 911 call was placed more than 20 minutes later.

Barbara Sylvester described the moments before she made the decision to drive her daughter herself.

"We wait and we wait and no one shows up," she said. "Then we're told there are no ambulances available." She said she was shocked to learn help would not be coming and felt she had no choice but to transport her daughter on her own.

Mandy's father, Anthony Sylvester Jr., said the family filed the lawsuit seeking accountability.

"When you call 911, you expect help to show up," he said. "Grady let us down and did not send an ambulance."

Crump said the lawsuit seeks justice for Mandy while also raising broader concerns about ambulance availability across Fulton County. During the news conference, attorneys and community members cited other recent incidents in which they said residents faced lengthy waits for emergency service.

The attorneys stated that Georgia law requires ambulance providers to request mutual aid when their own resources are unavailable. The lawsuit alleges Grady EMS failed to follow those requirements and failed to notify emergency personnel and the family that no ambulance was available to respond.

Grady Hospital issued a statement to CBS News Atlanta saying it intends to respond through the legal process.

"We are aware of the lawsuit and intend to respond through the appropriate legal process," the statement said. "Because federal and state privacy laws restrict what we may disclose regarding a patient's medical care or protected health information, we are limited in our ability to comment on the allegations."