Metro Atlanta eviction filings top 142,000 as legal advocates urge renters to know their rights

Losing just a few hours at work can mean the difference between paying rent and facing eviction for some metro Atlanta families, according to a local legal aid organization that says demand for its services has grown sharply in recent years.

More than 142,000 eviction cases were filed across Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Clayton and Gwinnett counties during the 12 months ending in May 2026, according to data from Princeton University's Eviction Lab highlighted by the Atlanta Regional Commission.

The 142,047 filings do not necessarily represent that many households losing their homes. A filing begins a court process, and some households may face multiple filings.

Michael Lucas, executive director of the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, said many of the renters seeking assistance are employed but struggling to keep up with housing costs.

"So many families that are coming to seek assistance now are working families," Lucas said. "And we've had a real uptick in cases recently where folks have just gotten a few hours less during that month."

He said even a small reduction in income can leave families unable to cover their rent.

Demand for legal assistance

Figures provided by the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation show the organization recorded 305 eviction-related client intakes in 2020, compared with 2,020 in 2025, more than six times as many.

Through October 2026, the organization had recorded another 1,677 eviction-related intakes.

Those figures reflect people seeking assistance from the foundation, not the total number of eviction lawsuits filed in the region.

The foundation also reported handling 1,674 cases through its Housing Court Assistance Center in 2025, compared with 362 in 2020. Through the week preceding Nov. 13, the center had handled 1,499 cases in 2026. The center's caseload is broader than eviction-related client intakes.

Lucas said rising living expenses and unpredictable work schedules can leave families with little room for financial emergencies. Some renters are working multiple jobs, while others experience delays between starting a new job and receiving their first paycheck.

He said the organization also assists renters dealing with landlords who fail to make necessary repairs. Problems involving heating, plumbing or other essential conditions can create additional financial and legal challenges.

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What Georgia renters should know

Lucas said one of the most important things renters should understand is that a landlord's notice to leave does not automatically mean they must move out immediately.

"Too often we see tenants understandably panic when they get that first notice and think they have to be out on the streets right then," Lucas said.

Georgia landlords generally must provide at least three business days' notice to pay overdue rent or vacate before filing certain nonpayment eviction cases, under a law that took effect in 2024.

If an eviction lawsuit is filed and the tenant is served with court papers, the tenant generally has seven days to file an answer with the court.

Those are two different stages of the process. The initial landlord notice is not the same as being served with a lawsuit.

Lucas said tenants should not ignore court papers or assume they have no options. He also warned against withholding rent over maintenance problems without first seeking legal advice, because doing so can expose renters to eviction proceedings.

Landlords cannot legally bypass the court process by forcibly removing tenants or changing locks to make them leave.

Where renters can find free help

The Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation operates a Housing Court Assistance Center at the Fulton County Courthouse, offering free walk-in legal guidance four days a week, including Mondays.

The Monday morning clinic begins at 9 a.m. in Room TG-100 and runs until 11:30 a.m. Afternoon assistance is also listed at the courthouse's seventh-floor Justice Resource Center.

No appointment is required, although capacity may be limited. Renters are encouraged to arrive early and bring any available eviction notices, court documents, leases, rent receipts and communications with their landlords.

The center helps renters understand the court process, prepare responses and learn about available legal options. Assistance does not guarantee that an attorney will represent every client in court.

The Urban League of Greater Atlanta is also hosting a free virtual housing education session Monday, Nov. 16, from 2 to 3 p.m. The session covers housing-related topics, including rental responsibilities and fair housing. Registration is required.

For renters facing eviction, Lucas' advice is to seek help before a missed deadline limits their options. The foundation emphasizes that even families experiencing financial hardship may have legal protections and resources available to them.