Metro Atlanta domestic violence survivor turns her traumatic experience into support for others

A metro Atlanta survivor of domestic violence is turning her trauma into empowerment for other mothers.

Ten years ago, Nichelle Wilson and her infant daughter survived a terrifying physical attack while in an abusive relationship.

"He deliberately tried to kill both of us and was like, 'I'm getting out of here,'" Wilson says. "As soon as I picked up my daughter. He deliberately waits until I walk towards the wall to go back down the stairs, grabbed me from the back of my head, and pushed. He didn't let go until me and my daughter's head hit the wall."

Wilson did everything she could to protect her child, sacrificing her own body in the process.

"So I had busted my left knee just off a reflex because her head was this way. I'm trying to stop her head from going into the wall. Mine went in pretty deep (in the drywall), and hers actually did go in, and we're bleeding," she recalled. "He just leaves, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I'm bleeding.' I have a bloody baby now that's screaming and hollering."

Both the mother and daughter were hospitalized following the assault. It turned out the baby girl had a fractured skull. Wilson says she was two months at the time.

Confronted with the severity of the trauma, Wilson realized she needed to break the silence and tell her loved ones. The emotional weight of speaking out was incredibly difficult.

"I felt like a failure. What am I to do? How do I get myself out of this situation?" she said. "I didn't know what to tell. I didn't know what to say."

Her loved ones immediately supported her.

"I thank God for having people in my life that I didn't know that I would ever need in that way that showed up in that way for me. I was very grateful," Wilson said.

Nichelle Wilson founded Happy Mama Happy Mini in 2019 to ensure other families have a safety net. CBS News Atlanta

In the decade since that night, Wilson grew stronger and braver as she built a new life for herself and her daughter. Along the way, she met mothers in similar situations who did not have the same circle of sisters or support system. To ensure other families had a safety net, she founded Happy Mama Happy Mini in 2019. The nonprofit organization provides resources, including abuse support services and inspirational social gatherings, for mamas and their minis.

One of the organization's signature events is the annual Hannah Marie Golf Classic, named after Wilson's now-10-year-old daughter.

"I'm very proud of my mom, and happy because she's being kind and giving to other people." Hannah Marie Wilson said. "I learned that she'll give to anyone in need, really. So I learned that's she's really, really kind to other people even if she doesn't know them as well."

When the charity tournament celebrated its fifth anniversary in June, Wilson's support system was there to witness the milestone.

"For people to actually show up for us and believe in our mission, believe in what we're standing for and trying to serve within our community, it really does mean a lot," Wilson said. "I can't believe it's been five years."

Her family also stood by her side, expressing pride in how far she has come.

"It is a blessing to witness that every day and to see her overcome something that was so hard for her, so emotionally, physically, mentally tragic. But to come out and shine so bright and be as beautiful and personable and giving back to the community is something that I'm proud to call her my big sister," Jasmine Wilson said.

Her other sister, Jalise Wilson, agreed.

"My sister even having the courage to so boldly share her story is helping someone. Life can be dark, trauma can be dark, but there is always a rainbow on the other side," Jalise Wilson said. "I truly believe that."

Domestic violence advocates emphasize that long before abuse becomes physical, it often starts in other forms. They say examples include controlling behavior, jealousy, a bad temper, gaslighting, financial abuse, and isolation.

Below are links to metro Atlanta organizations that support domestic abuse survivors.

Georgia Domestic Violence Hotline:

1-800-334-2836 (1-800-33HAVEN).

Connects callers directly to the nearest available shelter and local advocacy resources. (For Spanish, call 770-479-1703).

National Domestic Violence Hotline:

1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or text "START" to 88788.

Partnership Against Domestic Violence (PADV) in Fulton and Gwinnett counties:

Services: 24/7 crisis line, emergency safe shelters, legal advocacy, transitional housing assistance, and support groups.

24/7 Crisis Line: 404-873-1766

Website: padv.org

Women's Resource Center to End Domestic Violence (In Safe Company) in DeKalb County:

Services: Safe house shelter, legal advocacy (including assistance filing Temporary Protective Orders), support groups, and community education.

24/7 Hotline: 404-688-9436

Website: wrcdv.org

Atlanta Legal Aid Society

For survivors needing help navigating the legal system to secure long-term safety, Atlanta Legal Aid (Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, and Clayton).

Services: Free civil legal assistance, helping more than 1,000 survivors annually secure temporary and permanent protective orders, handle custody disputes, and navigate housing issues.

Phone: 404-524-5811

Website: atlantalegalaid.org

Haven House

Dedicated to serving survivors of family violence in the south metro Atlanta area