Metro Atlanta dentist works to expand dental care for Georgia Medicaid patients

A dentist in Hiram isn't just filling cavities; he's also filling gaps in care.

It wasn't always the plan for Hassan Marwan to work at a Smile 4 U in Hiram, but once he saw the need for providers who accept Medicaid in the area, he didn't want to leave.

"My mother used to take us all out of school to a place that accepts Medicaid, and so I see myself in them," Marwan said.

Marwan said A Smile 4 U is one of the only practices in the area that accepts Medicaid for kids and adults. He estimates 80 percent of his patients use Medicaid.

"It is a really high volume because not many people take Medicaid, so they do make the drive, and they feel like we're the only option," Marwan said.

According to a report from the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute, in 2024 only 29 percent of dentists in Georgia participated in Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program, also known as CHIP.

"When I got a job, they really asked me to work for Hiram, as nobody accepts Medicaid around here or nobody comes to this area to provide care," Marwan said. "I did accept to come here a couple of days a week, but the more I worked here, the more I saw the need and gap in dental health care."

Dr. Hassan Marwan works inside A Smile 4 U in Hiram, where he provides dental care to children and adults covered by Medicaid. CBS News Atlanta

In 2024, Georgia expanded Medicaid dental coverage for adults over the age of 21 to include more comprehensive care. Before that, it was emergency-only coverage.

Sofia Medina is one of Marwan's patients. She said she had a hard time finding a dentist who accepts Medicaid.

"When you have to search for those services, then they don't take the insurance," Medina said.

Medina said it took her a month to find A Smile 4 U. Marwan wants to see more changes so dental care can become more accessible for patients like Medina.

"I can't really be the solution; I'm just filling a gap in this area," Marwan said. "And I hope more dentists will do the same thing. Medicaid needs to have better reimbursements."

While he admits he can't do it alone, for now, he's doing his part to reach as many patients as he can.