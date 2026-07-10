Mercedes-Benz invests $34 million in new Atlanta technology center

Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday officially opened its new Atlanta technology center.

It's a $34 million investment that company leaders say will bring hundreds of jobs and consolidate several research and development operations under one roof.

"We wanted to bring our engineering, our R&D, our technical services into one location where they're collaborating every single day," Mercedes-Benz North America CEO Jason Hoff said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. "I'm a big believer of onsite working together."

Hoff also highlighted the company's long-standing U.S. presence, saying Mercedes-Benz employs more than 10,000 people nationwide and supports more than 160,000 jobs through its operations and dealer network.

"The United States is one of the only markets outside of China and Germany where we have the entire value chain represented," Hoff said. "We do R&D work, we produce cars, we produce vans, we do sales, marketing, service and financing all in the United States."

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, whose district includes the new facility, said the investment strengthens Atlanta's position as a growing technology and innovation hub.

"Mercedes-Benz's decision to invest $34 million right here is creating hundreds of new jobs, expanding work in cutting-edge technologies and sending a powerful message that Atlanta is leading the future," Williams said.

Williams said she hopes the center also creates new career opportunities through partnerships with local schools and colleges.

Employees began moving into the building earlier this week, according to Mercedes-Benz. While some finishing touches remain, project lead John Leeper said the facility is already operational.

"The Atlanta Technology Center is already serving its purpose," Leeper said. "It will become a place where ideas are developed, problems are solved and the future of our vehicles is shaped."

Mercedes-Benz announced last year that it would relocate its North American research and development headquarters from Long Beach, California, to Atlanta, saying the move would allow multiple teams to work more closely together.



