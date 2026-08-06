Men make off with nearly $17,000 in merchandise during Peachtree City Lululemon break-in, police say

Police in Peachtree City are searching for two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a local Lululemon store.

Officials say the incident began around 5 a.m. on July 25 when the two men allegedly stole a license plate, attaching it to their Nissan Altima.

A little more than an hour later, the men arrived at the Peachtree City Lululemon. Photos shared by the police department showed one of the men breaking through the store's glass door.

Police say the two men made off with around $17,000 in merchandise after breaking into the Lululemon store. Peachtree City Police Department

"In just a few minutes, they allegedly made off with approximately $17,000 in merchandise. That's a lot of yoga pants," the Peachtree City Police Department said.

Investigators described the first suspect as a man who wore Adidas jogging pants, gray sneakers, and a black hoodie. The second suspect is described as having braids that extend past his waist who was wearing an orange-and-white Von Dutch ball cap, a dress shirt with a bow tie, white suspenders, dress pants, and patent leather dress shoes.

"Whoever said crime doesn't come with a dress code clearly hasn't met this guy," the police department wrote.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the men to contact Det. Michelle Taylor at mtaylor@peachtree-city.org.