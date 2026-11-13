Meet the students who founded Georgia Tech's 1st women's club flag football team

A year after Georgia Tech's Women's Club Flag Football team started, the team has tripled its size and is competing in tournaments.

Second-year mechanical engineering Student, Elizabeth Waller enjoyed playing on intramural flag football teams when she first enrolled at Georgia Tech.

But she and her friends wanted something more. In 2025, she helped start the university's Women's Club Flag Football team.

"We wanted to have something that was more competitive, and that was more like a family environment, more fun and competing against other teams so we made a club, and now we have a club team," Waller said.

Aria Colaco is one of the team's founding members. She grew up playing flag football, but this is her first time playing on a girls' team.

"It's awesome to see this many girls into the sport because when I grew up, there was maybe like one other girl in the league with me," Colaco said. "And even as I progressed through my years, I started coaching younger girls. And that was awesome to get females involved in the sport, obviously."

Starting a flag football team from the ground up has come with challenges. Georgia Tech helps fund the team, and member dues along with donations also help cover expenses.

"We're hoping to get some sponsorships, and then just fundraising is how we get all of our money really for tournaments, registration fees, and then equipment and stuff," Waller said. "We're running limited right now, but hopefully we're getting a new football soon."

And soon, they'll need a new coach.

"We are looking for a coach to help lead us and also make the transition when he graduates," Waller said. "So, we have someone for the future years so we don't have to make too many changes"

Their current coach, Camden Kopeck, is a fourth-year aerospace engineering student.

"They're really encouraging to coach, and they're really like a great team, and they work together, and they want to learn," Kopeck said. "It's been a blessing to coach them."

Georgia Tech's current women's flag football Head coach Camden Kopeck. CBS News Atlanta

His advice for the next coach — go all in.

"It's really all about them, wanting them to succeed," Kopeck said. "Wanting them to do well and wanting them to learn and grow. So yeah, just pour your everything into them."

The team is now getting ready for league play next year, where they'll go up against other teams in regional matchups.

Depending on how the season goes, their team could end up competing for a national title.

"Face some new teams, hopefully some games," Waller said. "See where we place in the region nationally. We'll see how it goes. It's exciting though."

If you're interested in supporting the flag football team or becoming their next coach, reach out to gt.womensflag@gmail.com.