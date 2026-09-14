McDonough mom creates homeschool community for families seeking connection, representation

For a McDonough mother, homeschooling was the right choice for her son. But she didn't want him to grow up without a community, so she created one.

Young Laureates brings homeschool families together through an education model centered on community, culture and connection.

Its founder, Quatavia Wilkins-Johnson, started Young Laureates after homeschooling her son, Lucas Johnson. He enjoyed learning at home, but he wanted something more.

"Just kind of wanted to ask if I could have some friends….And so she started this school."

Wilkins-Johnson said she wanted her son to have a different educational experience than the one she had growing up.

"I just didn't want him to deal with, like, the stereotypes and biases that I experienced growing up," said Wilkins-Johnson.

After struggling to find a homeschool community that felt like the right fit, Wilkins-Johnson decided to build one herself.

Young Laureates allows students to learn at home while coming together several times a week for projects and classroom-style learning. Wilkins-Johnson said representation is an intentional part of the environment.

"I don't think a lot of people know how important it is for kids to — I get emotional — for kids to, like, walk in and see themselves. Like, I don't know if you noticed the books, everything is intentional.

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The school also emphasizes an emotionally supportive curriculum designed to meet students where they are.

For Shardae Crawford, that sense of belonging has made a difference for her daughter.

"It's really important for students to go to a place where they feel seen, just to know you matter. Your thoughts matter. Your words matter. I know my daughter told me. I feel like I finally have a place where I feel like I belong."

That feeling of belonging has also drawn other families to Young Laureates after leaving the public school system.

Shakira Davis said she was looking for a place where her son could build his confidence. He was diagnosed with dyslexia and struggled in a public school setting.

"I was searching for an empowerment place where he can build his self-esteem. Came over here, and his confidence, his speech has improved...I mean, 100%."

What started with a wish for her son has grown into a larger community — something Wilkins-Johnson said she never expected.

"To see them coding and building video games, and no one's saying they can't. It's just I, I don't even...I can't put it in words," said Wilkins-Johnson.

For Lucas, the community means he no longer feels like he's learning alone. "I have people to talk to, and I wasn't doing everything in a room alone."

Other students said the experience has helped them become more comfortable connecting with others.

Alexander Thornell said he has learned, "to finally, like, be more open to people instead of like just staying home."

Nala Mayifuila said the experience has helped her become more confident. "I feel like I'm more independent now," she said.

Young Laureates may offer a different kind of educational model, but Wilkins-Johnson said the lessons she hopes students take away go beyond academics.

"I want them to belong," said Wilkins-Johnson.

If you'd like more information on Young Laureates, click HERE.