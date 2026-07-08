Masked thieves crash U-Haul into building to rob Atlanta business, police say

Atlanta police are searching for three masked men accused of crashing a U-Haul truck into a building to rob a business.

Authorities say that their investigation began around 4:53 a.m. on Wednesday when officers were called to reports of a robbery at business on Walker Street.

When officers got to the scene, they say found a stopped U-Haul truck crashed into the building, damaging its structure.

Investigators believe that three masked men repeatedly rammed the truck into the business, allowing them to get in and grab multiple items.

Atlanta police are searching for three masked men accused of smashing a U-Haul truck into a building to rob from a local business. CBS News Atlanta

The men fled the scene in a white pickup truck, officials said.

Police are now checking surveillance footage and gathering evidence in the hopes of identifying the three men.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.