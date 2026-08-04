MARTA police investigate after man found dead on tracks between Avondale and Kensington stations

MARTA rail service was temporarily suspended late Monday night after a dead body was found in a tunnel between two DeKalb County stations.

According to the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, a rail operator reported seeing something unknown in a tunnel between the Kensington and Avondale stations at about 9:38 p.m.

MARTA Police responded and found an unresponsive man on the eastbound tracks inside the tunnel between the Kensington and Avondale stations.

Fire and EMS crews, MARTA police detectives and the medical examiner responded to the scene. Authorities have not released the man's identity or said how he ended up on the tracks.

As crews investigated, MARTA suspended rail service between Avondale Station and Indian Creek Station.

The investigation remains ongoing.