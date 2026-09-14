MARTA bus driver accused of falling asleep at the wheel before crashing into tree, police say

Dunwoody police have charged the driver of a MARTA bus in connection with a crash that left him and two others injured last week.

Authorities say the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel, allowing the bus to cross several lanes of travel and hit a tree.

The crash happened on the morning of Sept. 7 at the intersection of North Shallowford Road and Peachtree Circle. Video from inside the bus obtained by CBS News Atlanta showed the driver take his hands off the wheel and lower his head multiple times.

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The bus then goes across the lanes and onto the side of the road, jolting the driver. He grabs the wheel and attempts to pull it back onto the road, but is unable to do so before it hits a tree.

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Police say the tree crashed through the bus's windshield and fell on multiple parked cars.

The driver and two passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the crash, police say. All three were injured, and the driver was taken to the hospital.

On Monday, Dunwoody police confirmed that the driver, whose name they have not released, is charged with distracted driving and failure to maintain lane.

"As always, the safety of our riders and employee is our highest priority and we are reviewing the incident," a MARTA spokesperson told CBS News Atlanta.