Marietta mom uses gas pump to fend off man accused of trying to kidnap child

A man is facing felony charges after Marietta police say he tried to kidnap a child from a gas station while the child's mother fought him off.

Investigators say the attempted kidnapping happened between 12:12 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. July 23 at a Shell gas station on Delk Road. Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect following the child around a vehicle as the child's mother stands between them, using a gas pump to keep him away before bystanders step in to help.

According to an arrest warrant, Jerahn Rashad Tucker opened the rear driver's-side door of a Nissan Sentra occupied by two children, grabbed one of the juveniles and tried to pull the child from the vehicle. The warrant alleges Tucker repeatedly told the children's mother that he had a gun while placing his hand behind his waistband, causing her to believe he was armed.

Police also allege Tucker chased her around the vehicle and attempted to physically attack her, leading to a misdemeanor simple assault charge.

"The actions of the mother and everyone on the scene, their ability to remain calm under pressure and push him away, get him away from the children, get a hold of us so that we can get to the area allowed us to hold this individual accountable," Marietta police spokesperson Charles McPhilamy said.

Tucker was also charged with possession of a THC vape after officers said they found the device while inventorying his vehicle following his arrest.

He remains in the Cobb County jail on charges that include attempted kidnapping.