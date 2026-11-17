A Marietta man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with the death of a 70-year-old found in a Cobb County hotel room.

Authorities with the Cobb County Police Department say their investigation began shortly before noon on Monday after they were called to The Western Inn on the 2600 block of Windy Hill Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a woman, later identified as 70-year-old Linda Faye Kilgore, dead in a hotel room.

While investigating, authorities say they identified 64-year-old Alphonso Amos as a suspect. Amos was arrested and charged with concealing the death of another person, elder abuse, and obstruction. Amos is currently being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Investigators have not shared any details about what led them to Amos or his connection to Kilgore.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.