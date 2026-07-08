Marietta human trafficking investigation began with maintenance workers' 911 call at vacant apartment, police say

A routine 911 call about squatters inside a vacant apartment in Marietta has grown into a human trafficking investigation that has resulted in multiple felony arrests, according to the Marietta Police Department.

Police said officers were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. on May 27 to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Franklin Gateway after maintenance workers reported finding people inside a vacant unit.

When officers arrived, maintenance staff unlocked the apartment, where officers found three males and two females sleeping inside.

During the investigation, officers discovered that a 17-year-old from Marietta had an outstanding aggravated assault warrant.

Another male, who was underage, had previously been reported missing by his family. Police said he was taken to Marietta Police headquarters and later reunited with his family.

Investigators said an 18-year-old, identified as Jadon Mitchell of Marietta, was initially released because he had no outstanding warrants at the time.

Police also found two juvenile girls who had been reported as missing runaways. Officers said both appeared to be under the influence and required medical treatment before they were transported to a local pediatric hospital.

The evidence collected at the apartment was turned over to the department's Investigative Division, where detectives, working alongside the District Attorney's Office, determined the case involved suspected human trafficking, police said.

Officials noted that while media outlets previously reported on some of the individual arrests connected to the investigation, they are now confirming those cases are linked to the original May 27 call.

According to police, the following charges have since been filed:

Damian Downing was charged June 18 with removal of a monitoring device, obstruction, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, crossing guard lines with marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Jadon Mitchell was charged June 29 with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and first-degree burglary.

Keatron Jones was charged June 30 with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and first-degree burglary.

Police said the juvenile male who was found inside the apartment has also been charged through the juvenile court system.

Investigators said Jadon Mitchell remains wanted and is not in custody.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Marietta police or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

Police said the human trafficking investigation remains active and are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact Detective Moore at 770-794-5345.