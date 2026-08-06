Manuel's Tavern celebrates 70 years of family, community, and beers in Atlanta's Poncey-Highland neighborhood

Manuel's Tavern is celebrating 70 years of being open in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood of Atlanta.

The restaurant is celebrating seven decades with live music from Seed and Feed Marching Abominable, The Four O' Clocks, T-shirts designed by R. Land, plus food and drink deals beginning on Thursday.

The restaurant was founded by Manuel Maloof and his father, a Lebanese immigrant who ran a billiard room in downtown Atlanta.

"All of us in the family have worked here at some point," said Brian Maloof, the current owner. "Dad started it and then two years after it started, his brother, his younger brother, Robert, came on, and it was the two of them that really got this thing going."

Maloof has grown up in the restaurant, learning to run it from his father.

"He'd have me wash a rack of glasses, and I'd get a quarter, and what was exciting about that was I could go, and I would play the pinball machines," said Maloof.

Manuel's Tavern is celebrating its 70th anniversary with four days of music and food. CBS News Atlanta

Maloof has passed the tradition on to his children.

"I have one daughter that's full-time here, and it's exciting because she gets it. She gets the nuance of the job. She's not just here; she understands the history, she understands the importance of the history," said Maloof.

It's not just Maloofs that are considered family at Manuel's Tavern.

"We have multiple employees working here today who have been here over 40 years. That's unheard of," said Maloof.

"The best part is, it's a family business, and I feel like I'm part of the family. I've already joked that Brian Maloof's granddaughter is this guy's girlfriend," said Matt Shelton, with his toddler son Mic. Shelton has been bar manager at the tavern for nine years.

Customers are family as well, some even choosing the tavern as their final resting place.

"My brother Tommy's here, my brother Gregory's here, and then above that door there are like four separate unidentified urns," said Maloof.

Some customers are more notable than others: President Jimmy Carter frequented the restaurant. Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama also have patronized the tavern.

"Seven decades, there has been a lot of beers being drunk here," said Shelton.

Aug. 6 marks more than the anniversary of the restaurant.

"My father was in the hospital on the day of the 50th anniversary, and I went to go see him on the day and congratulated him on having a business for 50 years, and he asked me, 'Do you have this?' And I said, 'Yeah, I think I have a pretty good grip on it.' And then he passed away the next day. So this is always a mixed blessing for me," said Maloof.

Manuel's Tavern's 70th anniversary celebration continues through the weekend.