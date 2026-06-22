Manhunt continues for suspect accused of shooting pregnant woman at Riverdale apartments

Riverdale police are searching for a suspect they say has been on the run after shooting a pregnant woman over the weekend.

Authorities say Jerell Clark is considered "armed and dangerous" and should not be approached by the public.

According to police, officers were called to the 8000 block of Taylor Road on Saturday morning after receiving reports of a person shot.

When they got to the scene, the officers say they learned a pregnant woman had been shot during a "domestic-related dispute" inside the home.

Jerell Clark is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police say. Riverdale Police Department

Due to concerns that the armed suspect may still be inside the home, officers blocked off the area, evacuated nearby residents, and requested a tactical team to help with the operation.

Investigators used drone technology to clear the residence and determine that the suspect, later reportedly identified as Clark, was not in the area.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital and say that she is recovering from her injuries. Authorities have not shared her identity at this time.

Officials are asking anyone with information about Clark's whereabouts to call the Riverdale Police Department or 911.