Man, woman facing child cruelty charges in death of infant girl, Atlanta police say

A man and a woman are facing charges in the death of an infant girl earlier this year in Atlanta, police say.

James Hayes and Kennedi Ponder were arrested by homicide detectives and the Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit on Thursday.

According to police, officers were called to the home on Mary Georgia Avenue NW where Hayes and Ponder were arrested on the morning of May 2. There, officials say the officers found an unresponsive infant girl.

Medics rushed the child to Hughes Spaulding Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hayes will be charged with second-degree murder, first-degree and second-degree child cruelty, and first-degree child cruelty - deprivation of necessary sustenance.

Ponder will be charged with first-degree and second-degree child cruelty, and first-degree child cruelty - deprivation of necessary sustenance.

Authorities have not shared many other details about the investigation, but say that the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the child's cause of death after an autopsy.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.