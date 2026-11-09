Man who impersonated police officer to sexually assault woman may have more victims, detectives say

Gwinnett County police believe a man accused of impersonating a police officer to sexually assault and rob a woman may have more victims.

In January, officers arrested Xavier Anderson, saying that he arranged to meet a woman for sex in unincorporated Gwinnett County and then claimed that he was a police officer before sexually assaulting her.

Anderson is now facing multiple felony charges, including kidnapping, armed robbery, impersonating a public officer or employee, rape, aggravated sodomy, four counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and gun-related offenses.

In the months following his arrest, detectives say they uncovered information suggesting that Anderson may have committed additional crimes that have not been reported to law enforcement.

"Detectives recognize that individuals involved in sex work may be hesitant to report crimes, particularly when the suspect is accused of impersonating a police officer," the agency said in a statement. "The Gwinnett Police Department wants potential victims to know that regardless of their circumstances, they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and any reports of victimization will be taken seriously."

Authorities believe Anderson has ties to the greater metro Atlanta area and are asking anyone with information about Anderson, or who believes that they were a victim of his, to call their local law enforcement agency.