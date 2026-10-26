Man turns himself in for shooting of Clayton County teen, charged with murder, police say

A 26-year-old man has surrendered to police in connection with the deadly shooting of a teen last week.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say Jamal Hickman turned himself in on Sunday for the death of 16-year-old Jayden Miller.

According to police, the shooting happened on Oct. 20 at Oak Run Apartments on the 7800 block of N Main Street in Jonesboro.

Records obtained by CBS News Atlanta show that Hickman remains in custody without bond at the Clayton County Jail. He's facing charges of malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

In a GoFundMe post started by Miller's sister, the teen is described as a fan of anime and football who dreamed of becoming a mechanic.

The investigation into Miller's death remains active.