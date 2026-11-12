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Man shot by officer after firing at police responding to call at Gainesville shopping center, officials say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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A Gainesville police officer and a suspect have both been taken to the hospital after a shooting in a local shopping center on Thursday afternoon, officials say.

Authorities say the situation began when officers were called to a domestic disturbance involving a man at a woman in the rear of the New Holland Market shopping center on the 1900 block of Jesse Jewell Parkway.

When an officer got the scene, authorities say the man involved fired at least one shot. The officer then allegedly returned fire, hitting the man.

Medics rushed the man to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. As of the last update, he was in critical condition. The officer was also taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Officials have not released the injured man's identity.

The Gainesville Police Department has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting.

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