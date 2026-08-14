Man sentenced to prison for shooting man who asked him for dollar at DeKalb gas station, officials say

A convicted felon will spend decades in prison without parole for shooting a man who asked him for a dollar at a DeKalb County gas station.

On July 22, a jury found 46-year-old Homer Wright guilty of three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the shooting on June 23, 2025.

On that night, investigators say Jquante Lenon approached Wright's truck and asked him for a dollar at a gas station on Hillandale Drive. Wright refused, and Lenon walked away.

Instead of ending the interaction there, prosecutors say Wright drove close to the curb where Lenon was sitting, pulled out a weapon, pistol-whipped him in the head, hit him in the face, and then shot him in the left foot.

After the shooting, Wright drove away from the scene, and Lenon ran to a neighbor to call 911.

Officers took Wright into custody a week later.

During a hearing on Tuesday, DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Gregory A. Adams sentenced Wright to 20 years in custody.

Because Wright had previously been convicted of two armed robberies and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, he is ineligible for parole.