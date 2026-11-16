Man sentenced to prison for running license scam targeting Florida hunters out of Georgia jail

A Georgia inmate will spend years in a Florida prison for running a hunting license scheme while incarcerated, officials said.

Authorities with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say that 39-year-old Rodney E. Smith defrauded Florida hunters of thousands of dollars between June 2025 and April 2026.

According to the agency, Smith was incarcerated at a Georgia prison when he started fraudulently selling hunting licenses to victims in 15 Florida counties. Smith negotiated lease terms and collected deposits from hunters who thought they were making an agreement with Florida landowners, officials said.

In May, FWC investigators filed felony charges against Smith. He was extradited to Gilchrist County, Florida, three months later to face the charges, eventually pleading guilty to four felonies.

"The FWC recognizes the important role hunting leases play in Florida's outdoor economy," said Major James Barrow of the FWC's Statewide Investigation and Intelligence Section. "We will continue to work with our partners to protect landowners' ability to manage their property and benefit from these opportunities."

In late October, Smith was sentenced to eight years in a Florida prison.