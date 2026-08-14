Man riding dirt bike on Atlanta Beltline caught with drugs, gun and cash, police say

A traffic stop of a man riding a dirt bike on the Atlanta Beltline ended with police finding a gun and drugs, officials say.

The Atlanta Police Department says the situation began when officers patrolling near Irwin Street received a report that motor vehicles were being operated on the popular trail, which is against city ordinance.

While on patrol, the officers spotted a man riding a dirt bike and tried to stop him. When the officer attempted to get the man to take off his backpack, the man resisted, leading to a struggle.

Body camera footage of the incident showed another officer tackling the man into the plants next to the trail.

When the officers searched the backpack, they say they found more than $3,000 in cash, a firearm, methamphetamine, cocaine, a hydrocodone pill, MDMA pills, mushrooms, and amphetamine pills.

The biker was charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana, obstruction, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was taken to Fulton County Jail.