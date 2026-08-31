Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found shot to death near Greyhound Bus Staton in downtown Atlanta, police say

By CBS News Atlanta Digital Team

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

Atlanta police are trying to determine what led to the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in downtown Atlanta.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot near 232 Forsyth St. SW shortly after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police found the man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Emergency medical workers pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers also recovered a firearm near the man, police said.

Investigators have not said whether they believe someone else shot the man or whether the gun found nearby was involved in his death. The department's homicide investigators are working to determine what happened.

Police have not released the man's name or provided information about any possible suspects.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue