Man found shot to death near Greyhound Bus Staton in downtown Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are trying to determine what led to the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in downtown Atlanta.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot near 232 Forsyth St. SW shortly after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police found the man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Emergency medical workers pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers also recovered a firearm near the man, police said.

Investigators have not said whether they believe someone else shot the man or whether the gun found nearby was involved in his death. The department's homicide investigators are working to determine what happened.

Police have not released the man's name or provided information about any possible suspects.