Man found dead near Piedmont Park in Atlanta

A man was found unresponsive just outside Piedmont Park in Atlanta and pronounced dead Thursday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department sent officers to 1073 Piedmont Ave. NE around 7:45 a.m. Once emergency medical personnel reached the area, they pronounced the man dead at the scene, APD said.

Police said there were no signs of trauma and foul play was not suspected.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office will lead the investigation to determine the cause of death.