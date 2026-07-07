Man found dead near King Memorial MARTA station; Atlanta police investigating

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found dead near the King Memorial MARTA station Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Grant Street Southeast and Decatur Street Southeast, where they found a man believed to be in his 30s lying near the roadway in a pool of blood, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said the victim appeared to have been shot or stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

The intersection where the victim was found is just steps from the King Memorial MARTA station and about a 12-minute walk from Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police have not released the victim's identity or said what led to the deadly incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News for updates.