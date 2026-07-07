Man disguised himself as delivery driver to break into vehicles in Sandy Springs, police say

Sandy Springs police say they've arrested a man caught on camera breaking into vehicles while dressed as a delivery driver.

Authorities say they were called to the 1100 block of Hammond Drive on Sunday when a woman reported seeing a man enter her parked vehicle through its camera system.

The officers eventually spotted a man who matched the description the woman provided and detained him. While officials say the man originally gave them a false name, they later identified him as James Koncinsky Jenkins and found he had multiple outstanding felony warrants in other jurisdictions.

In body camera footage shared by the Sandy Springs Police Department, Jenkins is seen wearing a vest that appeared to be similar to those worn by Amazon delivery drivers. Investigators say that Jenkins was not an Amazon employee and that the vest was not associated with his job.

James Koncinsky Jenkins was taken into custody on Sunday after a woman reported a man with him description entering her vehicle, police say. Sandy Springs Police Department

Jenkins was arrested and turned over to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

"If you observe suspicious activity, report it immediately by calling 911," the Sandy Springs Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Quick reporting helps officers respond promptly and can lead to successful apprehensions like this one."