Man deemed Atlanta's "master of disguise" facing charges for armed robbery spree, officials say

A man deemed Atlanta's "master of disguise" is now facing federal charges for an armed robbery spree targeting metro Atlanta Circle Ks, Subways, and Family Dollars, officials say.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Tracy Daryl Mingo robbed 10 stores across metro Atlanta at gunpoint between Oct. 20, 2025, and Jan. 1, 2026. In the robberies, he allegedly dressed in different disguises, including that of a construction worker, health care professional, and security guard.

Tracy Daryl Mingo is accused of wearing various disguises while robbing metro Atlanta Circle Ks, Subways, and Family Dollars. U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia

FBI and local law enforcement agents arrested Mingo on Jan. 2. Prosecutors say that at the time of his arrest, it appeared that he was trying to put on the same security guard costume he wore during a robbery of a Circle K the night before.

"During his months-long reign of terror, Mingo allegedly endangered the lives of more than a dozen store employees across ten different locations by robbing them at gunpoint," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "I am proud of the collaborative efforts of the FBI and our local police partners to identify Mingo and arrest him before anyone was seriously hurt."

The College Park man is facing 20 total counts of Hobbs Act robbery, attempted Hobbs Act robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces a minimum of 63 years in federal prison if convicted.

Mingo remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service at this time.