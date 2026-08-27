Man charged with murder of older brother after shooting at DeKalb County home, police say

A 20-year-old DeKalb County man is facing a murder charge for the deadly shooting of his older brother on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities with the DeKalb County Police Department say the shooting took place on Hidden Creek Drive.

Medics rushed the victim, identified as 23-year-old Devon Asquet, to a local hospital with serious injuries. On Thursday, authorities said that Asquet had died.

Police say the deadly shooting happened at a home on Hidden Creek Drive in DeKalb County. CBS News Atlanta

Investigators say Jared Asquet, the victim's 20-year-old brother, was taken into custody. Jail records show that he's charged with malice murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Details about the shooting remain limited, and authorities have not said what may have led up to the violence.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information, call the DeKalb County Police Department.