Man arrested after gunfire disrupts of Avondale Estate's fireworks show, police say

A Fourth of July celebration in Avondale Estates ended with a DeKalb County man facing multiple charges, police say.

Authorities say the incident happened during the city's Fourth of July fireworks show at Cobb Stadium on the holiday.

According to police, officers and event security at the event heard gunfire coming from a nearby home during the show.

"Out of an abundance of caution, attendees were quickly and safely escorted from the stadium. There were no incidents or injuries," City of Avondale Estates officials wrote on Facebook. "As part of the event's security measures, all attendees entering the stadium were subject to bag checks and weapons screening."

After searching the area, officers say they identified the suspect as 39-year-old Tyler Ladet, who they arrested at his home on Berkeley Road.

Authorities say a search of his property led to the discovery of two handguns and multiple shell casings in the backyard.

Ladet is charged with reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remains in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Avondale Estates Police Department.