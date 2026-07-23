Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused of trying to abduct 3-year-old from Madison County playground, sheriff says

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

Deputies in Georgia's Madison County say they have taken a man into custody after he allegedly tried to kidnap a child from a local playground.

Authorities say the incident happened on Wednesday at the Madison County Recreation Department in Danielsville.

According to the sheriff's department, they received reports that a man attempted to kidnap a 3-year-old from the playground. Officials say the child's parent was able to get them to safety. Deputies took the man into custody.

The agency did not share any details about whether the unnamed man will face charges in connection with the incident.

"The investigation at the Rec Dept. is certainly not over. Please give my office some time to thoroughly investigate this incident," Sheriff J. Michael Moore wrote on Facebook. "This is certainly a serious allegation."

Moore said that there is no imminent threat to anyone at the park, writing, "The Rec Dept. Is a safe place for you and your family to enjoy."  

Officials say they will share more information once their investigation is complete.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue