Man accused of trying to abduct 3-year-old from Madison County playground, sheriff says

Deputies in Georgia's Madison County say they have taken a man into custody after he allegedly tried to kidnap a child from a local playground.

Authorities say the incident happened on Wednesday at the Madison County Recreation Department in Danielsville.

According to the sheriff's department, they received reports that a man attempted to kidnap a 3-year-old from the playground. Officials say the child's parent was able to get them to safety. Deputies took the man into custody.

The agency did not share any details about whether the unnamed man will face charges in connection with the incident.

"The investigation at the Rec Dept. is certainly not over. Please give my office some time to thoroughly investigate this incident," Sheriff J. Michael Moore wrote on Facebook. "This is certainly a serious allegation."

Moore said that there is no imminent threat to anyone at the park, writing, "The Rec Dept. Is a safe place for you and your family to enjoy."

Officials say they will share more information once their investigation is complete.