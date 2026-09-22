Man accused of killing Gwinnett County police officer at hotel heading to court for hearing

A DeKalb County man accused of killing a Gwinnett County police officer during a shooting at a hotel is set to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

A motions hearing and an arraignment hearing are both scheduled for 35-year-old Kevin Andrews Jr. at 1 p.m. in Gwinnett County.

In April, a grand jury indicted 35-year-old Kevin Andrews Jr. on malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of unlawful criminal gang activity, identity fraud, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm by a felon during the commission of a crime in the shooting of 25-year-old Senior Officer Pradeep Tamang and Master Police Officer David Reed.

On the morning of Feb. 1, Tamang and Reed were dispatched to a Holiday Inn near Stone Mountain after a South Carolina resident reported someone had fraudulently used their credit card there to book a room, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported. The officers were directed to a room that was occupied by Andrews by the front desk clerk, the GBI said.

According to authorities, the officers learned that Andrews had outstanding warrants out for his arrest and attempted to take him into custody. It was then that police say the man produced a handgun and opened fire.

Tamang was fatally wounded and later died at Northside Gwinnett Hospital. Reed was also shot and had to undergo surgery for serious injuries.

Memorials cover the patrol vehicle of Senior Police Officer Pradeep Tamang on Feb. 7, 2026. Gwinnett County Police Department

Authorities say Andrews had a lengthy criminal history and, as a convicted felon, should not have been allowed to have a gun. A recent release by the Gwinnett County District Attorney described Andrews as a "gang member."

When the case goes to trial, the prosecution will seek the death penalty.