Patrick Mahomes throws five TD passes as Chiefs hand Falcons third straight loss

Some new names had the Kansas City Chiefs looking very young — and very strong.

Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes, including one to newly acquired Josh Downs and two to rookie Emmett Johnson, and the Chiefs beat the struggling Atlanta Falcons 35-13 on Sunday to move into a first-place tie in the AFC West.

In addition to Downs playing in his first game with Kansas City, Johnson was making his first start. Cyrus Allen and Andrew Armstrong each had his first career touchdown catch.

"There were some guys that stepped in and really helped us out today," said Chiefs coach Andy Reid. "For these young guys, they're getting better. We're one of the youngest teams in the league, and they're getting better every week."

The Chiefs (7-2) leaned on Johnson at running back after ruling out Kenneth Walker on Saturday because of a groin injury. Johnson had 22 carries for 101 yards and six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs moved into a first-place tie with Denver, which had its bye week.

Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 348 yards to keep the depleted offense moving.

"I think more than anything, it just proves that we can kind of attack down the field, like we believe that we can," Mahomes said, adding that opposing defenses "have done a job of kind of holding shell coverages and stuff like that. But if they're going to come down and try to stop the run, we have to prove that we can throw it down the field, and it just showcases another level to our offense that we can continue to get better and better."

Walker was not the only missing player on the Chiefs' offense. Tight end Travis Kelce aggravated a right ankle injury on a 23-yard catch on the Chiefs' opening touchdown drive. Kelce missed most of the first half and finished with two catches for 30 yards. Tight end Jared Wiley was ruled out with an ankle injury in the opening quarter and right guard Trey Smith (concussion) also left in the first half.

The Falcons (3-7) have lost three straight and five of six. Atlanta was held without a first down on its first four possessions.

Kansas City led 28-3 before Bijan Robinson's 3-yard scoring run midway through the fourth quarter.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons rushes in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

Reid said his defense "just shut them down."

"Our defensive front was dominant against a good offensive line," Reid said. "The back end was nice and tight back there, making plays. Linebackers did a nice job. So that's an explosive group. I mean, they've got the running back, one of the best in the National Football League. They've got a couple receivers there that are good as anybody. Tight end that's as good as anybody. So to be able to put the hammer down on those guys, I thought just job well done."

Robinson, the NFL rushing leader, ran for 71 yards on 16 carries. Michael Penix Jr. completed 23 of 43 passes for 286 yards and one interception. Cornerback Nohl Williams picked off a pass from Penix intended for Chris Blair in the end zone with 2:39 remaining.

Downs was acquired from Indianapolis on Tuesday and made an immediate impact. He had an 18-yard touchdown catch on a perfect pass from Mahomes late in the first half and finished with four receptions for 53 yards while also returning punts.

The Chiefs stopped the Falcons on fourth down at midfield in the third quarter. Mahomes' 39-yard touchdown pass to rookie Allen pushed the lead to 21-3.

The Falcons had three new starters after trading safety Jessie Bates III and center Ryan Neuzil before the deadline. Corey Levin moved up as the starting center. DeMarcco Hellams started at safety.

Jake Moody, who was signed off Baltimore's practice squad on Wednesday when Nick Folk was cut, made a 28-yard field goal in the second quarter for Atlanta's only first-half points. Moody added a 38-yarder in the final quarter after a successful onside kick was recovered by Blair.

Mahomes said he had to learn during the game to trust Downs to win one-on-one battles.

"It was earlier in the game, I didn't trust him to win on a leverage," Mahomes said.

"The next drive, I threw it to him on a trust play like that," Mahomes said. "You got to let your guys go out there and make plays. And so he's here for a reason, and it's to make those plays. And so I got to trust him to go out there and make the play. And he proved that he can do it."

One week after committing a season-high 12 penalties in a 34-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, the Falcons had nine penalties for 65 yards.

"Obviously, against a good football team you have to play clean ball and we did not do that today," said Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski.

"There is no excuse for us to go out there and have the amount of penalties we had," Levin said. "Everybody can lock in a little more."

Walker entered the weekend as the league's No. 2 rusher, behind only Atlanta's Robinson.

Johnson and Nate Carter, who was promoted from the practice squad, were the Chiefs' only active running backs. Carter had two carries for 6 yards in his return to Atlanta, where he played in 2025.

The Falcons had offensive coordinator Tommy Rees on the sideline instead of in the coaches box.

"Every week you're looking at trying to do something that you feel like might help the team and obviously we had some new faces in there ... and just felt like maybe get a little bit better communication potentially down on the field," Stefanski said. "... Just trying to do something different."

Chiefs: Kelce returned in the second quarter after being carted off the field. Running back Jaydn Ott (hamstring) was inactive, adding another blow to the depth at the position with Walker out.

Falcons: Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) was inactive. Josh Woods was the fill-in starter.

Chiefs: Host Arizona next Sunday.

Falcons: Following a bye week, visit Minnesota on Nov. 29.

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