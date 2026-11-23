Two organizations that help students pursue education after high school have received a combined $12.5 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Achieve Atlanta announced an $8 million gift, its second donation of that amount from Scott since 2022. The Jeannette Rankin Foundation received $4.5 million, which it described as the largest single gift in its history.

Achieve Atlanta partners with Atlanta Public Schools, Fulton County Schools and colleges and technical schools to help students afford and complete their education. The organization said it supports more than 8,700 students through assistance with college selection, applications, academic needs and finding their first jobs.

"This moment belongs to our Scholars," said Cheryl Watson-Harris, Achieve Atlanta's president and executive director. "Their determination, resilience, and aspirations are the reasons Achieve Atlanta exists."

The organization said the funding will expand its work. Since 2015, Achieve Atlanta has provided more than $75 million in scholarships, according to its announcement.

The Jeannette Rankin Foundation said its gift is unrestricted, allowing flexibility in how the money is used to support its mission of helping women pursue education.

In a video message, CEO Karen Sterk said the foundation now serves more than 400 scholars annually, up from 86 just a few years ago.

"This gift will allow us to once again significantly multiply our reach," Sterk said.

Sterk said the donation was unsolicited and followed independent research by Scott and her team at Yield Giving.