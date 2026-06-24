Braves blow early lead as Padres win 7-6 on 10th-inning walk-off

Manny Machado hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to lead the San Diego Padres to a 7-6 walk-off win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

With Jackson Merrill at second, Machado sent a pitch from Raisel Iglesias (0-2) into center field to give the Padres their sixth walk-off victory of the season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to tie it for the Padres, who rallied after being down 4-0 in the second.

The Padres scored five runs in their half of the second on RBI singles by Rodolfo Durán, Sung-Mun Song and Tatis, and a two-run single by Samad Taylor.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres is doused with Gatorade after hitting a walk-off single in the tenth inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park on June 23, 2026 in San Diego, California. Matt Thomas / San Diego Padres / Getty Images

Mason Miller (2-1) pitched the final two innings of the game, striking out three for San Diego. It is their sixth walk-off win of the year.

Ozzie Albies' double down the left field line in the fourth inning tie it at 5 for the Braves. Mauricio Dubón hit a solo homer in the fifth to give Atlanta a 6-5 lead.

Iglesias gave up two hits, one in the ninth and one in the 10th, and struck out one. Braves starter JR Ritchie pitched five innings, striking out seven. He gave up five hits and walked four.

LHP Martin Perez (6-3, 2.78 ERA) will start for the Braves on Wednesday against RHP Randy Vasquez (6-5, 4.17).

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