Mableton receives $250,000 federal grant to tear down blighted, abandoned properties

The city of Mableton is getting a quarter-million dollars from the federal government to address abandoned and run-down properties dragging down neighborhoods.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Mableton $250,000 through its Fiscal Year 2026 Economic Development Initiative Community Project Funding program, according to a city press release. The money will go toward acquiring blighted and deteriorating properties throughout the city.

Mayor Michael Owens called it a step toward a promise made to residents.

"This award represents true progress toward a promise we made to our residents," Owens said. "We're committed to addressing blighted and abandoned properties that diminish neighborhoods and limit economic opportunity. This funding gives us another important tool to begin transforming those properties into assets that contribute to the future of our city."

The grant was secured through the congressional appropriations process in partnership with U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, whose office worked with the city throughout the funding process, according to the release.

Owens credited McBath directly for helping deliver the investment.

"I want to thank Congresswoman McBath for recognizing the importance of investing in Mableton's future," Owens said. "Her partnership and commitment to our community helped make this award possible."

The city plans to use the funding to buy abandoned and deteriorating properties it describes as long-term contributors to neighborhood decline. Once assembled, those properties would be positioned for future redevelopment aimed at attracting investment, improving public safety and creating economic opportunities for residents, according to the release.

Owens framed the grant as part of a broader strategy to pursue outside funding rather than relying solely on local taxpayers.

"Every federal dollar we secure is a dollar that helps reduce the burden on our local taxpayers while allowing us to accelerate projects that improve quality of life," Owens said.

Community Project Funding grants are congressionally directed investments administered through HUD's Office of Community Planning and Development. They are designed to support housing, economic development, public infrastructure and neighborhood revitalization projects, according to HUD.