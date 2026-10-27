UGA football commit Bo Bryan says he'll prove he's "more than just Luke Bryan's son"

Country music star Luke Bryan's son has committed to the University of Georgia to play football.

Bo Bryan, a three-star quarterback who attends Battle Ground Academy in Tennessee, made the announcement Sunday.

Bo told 247Sports over the weekend that he's been a lifelong "die-hard" Georgia fan and committing to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs was a "dream come true."

"I just want all the Georgia fans to know that I'm going to work my tail off and I'm going to do whatever I can to get that starting spot," Bryan said. "I know I'm going to have to sit a couple of years and learn behind some greats, but that's just what I'm willing to do. I'm willing to develop there and learn. When it's my time and when my time comes, then my time comes. At that point, I'm going to show everybody that I'm more than just Luke Bryan's son."

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 19: Country singer Luke Bryan looks at the scoreboard during a game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on October 19, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. Frederick Breedon / Getty Images

Bo helped lead Battle Ground Academy to a 7-1 record this season, but injured his collarbone last week in a game against Pope John Paul II last week.

He garnered scholarship offers from Austin Peay, North Alabama and UT Martin before committing to Georgia.

"Everyone was freaking out," Bryan told 247Sports of his family's reaction to his commitment. "They're all thinking it's hard to believe that they're going to have a family member in a Georgia jersey."

Luke Bryan is a Georgia football fan who has referenced the Dawgs and the SEC in his music.

CBS Sports contributed to this report.