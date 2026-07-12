"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Tommie Lee among 6 arrested during World Cup match in Miami, sheriff says

Reality television personality Tommie Lee -- whose real name is Atasha Jefferson -- best known for her appearances on "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," was among six people arrested during the England vs. Norway FIFA World Cup match in Miami on Saturday, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said 60,024 fans attended the match. Deputies also reported 19 ejections from the stadium, adding that all incidents were isolated and handled quickly.

Authorities have not yet released the circumstances surrounding Jefferson's arrest or any charges she may face.

A social media account that regularly reports celebrity news claimed Sunday that Jefferson was arrested July 11 and released July 12 after posting a $1,000 bond. The post also alleged she is facing a felony charge of interference with a sporting or entertainment event and said she later shared a video on Snapchat appearing to be in good spirits after her release.

What we don't know

CBS News has not independently verified those claims, including the reported charge, bond amount or release information, and Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has not publicly confirmed those details.

CBS News has also not independently verified what led to the encounter, and the sheriff's office has not said what prompted deputies to take Jefferson into custody.

CBS News has requested Jefferson's arrest report, booking information and any charging documents from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office. A request for comment has also been sent to Jefferson's representatives.

Reality TV star's legal troubles in South Florida amid World Cup festivities

Jefferson rose to national prominence as one of the breakout personalities on "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" before later appearing on several Zeus Network reality series, where she has remained a frequent cast member.

This is not Jefferson's first legal issue in South Florida. In 2024, she was arrested in Miami Beach on a battery charge following an incident outside LIV Nightclub. Court records from that case alleged she physically confronted another person before officers took her into custody.

Saturday's arrest comes as Miami continues hosting FIFA World Cup matches that have drawn tens of thousands of fans from around the world. Despite the arrests and ejections, the sheriff's office said the event proceeded safely and described the incidents as isolated.

This is a developing story. CBS News will update this article as additional information, including the exact circumstances surrounding Jefferson's arrest and any charges, becomes available.