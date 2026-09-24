Los Bravos night ofrenda honors loved ones and generations of Latino baseball fans

Salsa music, local art, and Latino traditions took over The Battery Atlanta on Wednesday for the 10th annual Los Bravos Night. The Hispanic Heritage Month celebration was designed to bring culture and community to the heart of Braves Country.

"It's a chance for us to stop and celebrate community and culture and what unites us all, not only our fan base, but also our players and our coaches," said Erin McCormick, the Braves' senior director of social impact.

Fans explored educational stations, while children collected passport activity books and cards featuring players, baseball facts and cultural connections. The team also recognized players, coaches and staff during a pregame presentation featuring flags from their Latin America and Caribbean home countries.

For the first time, Los Bravos Night included a community ofrenda on the Spanish Steps at The Battery. More than 100 people submitted photographs and memories of loved ones for the display, according to McCormick. Submissions came from nine states, including Alaska.

"What we found was the stories people were telling us were years and generations of Braves fandom and what it's meant to them to have this team in their life," McCormick said.

The Atlanta Braves' first community ofrenda displays photographs and memories submitted by fans during Los Bravos Night at The Battery Atlanta. CBS News Atlanta

The Battery also featured a mercado showcasing local artists and small businesses, along with a live salsa band, Ballet Itzamatul, DJ EU and face painting. A Los Bravos food truck served tacos, beef empanadas, lomo saltado and churros.

McCormick said education was a key part of the night because learning about other cultures can help fans connect with their neighbors.

"The more you know, the more educated you are in the world and who your neighbors are and what's important to people," she said. "Learning about a culture is such a deep, impactful way to connect."

McCormick said her goal was to make members of Atlanta's Latino community feel welcome when they enter Truist Park.

"I think you can see it right now," she said. "People are walking around smiling, interacting, learning, taking pictures. This is a memorable night for everybody."