Lizzo encourages students to find their voice during visit to College Park school

Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo stopped by to inspire students at College Park Elementary School on Thursday afternoon.

Her visit was to read her new children's book to the students. "Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin" is about a girl finding her voice with the help of a smart and sassy flute. Lizzo says it's a book students can relate to when finding their voice.

The singer, known for her hits "Truth Hurts," "About Damn Time," and Juice," also played her flute for the kids.

Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo stopped by to inspire students at College Park Elementary School. CBS News Atlanta

Students at College Park Elementary say they enjoyed Lizzo's visit.

"I enjoy her story. It really inspired me to do amazing things. I really do like the part where she didn't find a place where she belonged, and she felt that music," College Park Elementary School student Zoey Norwood said.

Lizzo gave away copies of her book to students in kindergarten through third grade at the school.