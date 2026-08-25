Little 5 Points sneaker boutique Wish ATL closing after 22 years in business: "So thankful to Atlanta"

A popular Atlanta sneaker and fashion boutique will be shutting its doors for good after decades in business.

For 22 years, Wish ATL in Little Five Points has seen long lines of customers looking to snag the latest designs. Now, its founders announced on Instagram that they plan to "close this final chapter."

"Artists transformed our walls into galleries. Designers trusted us with their vision. Every customer filled our space with new energy and ideas. Together, we built a community that proved retail could be about more than products," founder Lauren Amos wrote. "As with all great journeys, at some point they come to an end."

Amos said Wish ATL's last day in business will be Dec. 28.

Wish ATL will be closing in December. CBS News Atlanta

On Wish ATL's website, Amos and CEO Julie Hogg noted that their store is one of the few women-owned sneaker and streetwear boutiques in the world, saying that they had worked to champion women in the industry.

Amos said that she and Hogg have been "so thankful to Atlanta for allowing us to be part of its creative community" and plan to have the coming months be dedicated to honoring everything that shaped the store's legacy.

"Over the past 22 years, we have been incredibly fortunate to contribute to Atlanta's creative spirit and sought to shine a light on emerging talent while welcoming some of the world's most influential brands to our city," Amos wrote. "We watched Atlanta grow into a creative capital, and we are deeply grateful that Wish had the opportunity to grow alongside it."

The note did not say why Amos and Hogg made the decision to close Wish ATL at the end of the year.