29 years after his killing, the GBI continues searching for answers in 11-year-old Levi Frady's case

Decades after the murder of an 11-year-old Georgia boy who disappeared after playing with his friends, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing to search for his killer.

The 1997 abduction and killing of Levi Frady inspired Georgia law enforcement officials to create Levi's Call, the state's version of the Amber Alert, in the hopes that no other child will be harmed.

On Oct. 22, 1997, investigators say Frady spent the day playing with friends before getting on his bike to make the short trip down Little Mill Road back to his home in Forsyth County. He never arrived.

The next day, Frady's body was found in the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area in Dawson County. Investigators say he had been abducted, driven to another county, and brutally killed.

Levi Frady was found dead in another Georgia county the day after he disappeared. Georgia Bureau of Investigation

As part of the investigation, the GBI has asked the public for help identifying two possible witnesses in Frady's case.

The first man was seen walking along Little Mill Road on the evening of the day Frady was reported missing. Investigators described him as a white male in his late 50s, with a scruffy, gray beard who was wearing a faded blue baseball cap. Witnesses described the man walking in a stooped fashion.

The second man was seen in the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area between the ages of 45 to 55 years old at the time. The GBI described the man as clean shaven with a slim build and white or gray hair. He is believed to have been driving a 1980 to 1985 blue Toyota pick-up truck with a white camper shell over the bed of the vehicle.

The GBI has shared sketches of two men believed to be possible witnesses. Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Anyone with information about Frady's death is asked to contact the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477 or go online.