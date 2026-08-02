Legendary Southwest DeKalb coach Buck Godfrey dies, leaves enduring legacy of athletic excellence behind

Southwest DeKalb High School is mourning the loss of legendary football coach William "Buck" Godfrey, whose decades-long leadership and dedication helped shape an outstanding athletic program and the lives of countless students and community members.

Godfrey is a member of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, the GHSA Hall of Fame, and the Southwest DeKalb Hall of Fame.

He became Head Football Coach in 1983 and guided the Panthers until 2012.

He led the Panthers to 27 playoff games and helped the team win the state championship twice. Under his leadership, the team also won the 1995 GHSA AAAA State TitIe.

During his 29-year tenure, he amassed a 273-89-1 record and helped over 300 student athletes earn scholarships.

To this day, his legacy is publicly memorialized: the school's football stadium is named after the legendary football coach.

A portrait of William 'Buck' Godfrey Stadium at Southwest DeKalb High School. CBS News Atlanta

Funeral arrangements for the coach's homegoing have not been announced just yet. CBS News Atlanta will be sure to let you know when that information becomes available.